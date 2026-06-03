Opinion World Cup may threaten housing stability for Atlanta long-term hotel residents As rates rise ahead of Atlanta’s biggest global event, thousands of low-income residents risk losing the only housing they can afford. A sign for the FIFA World Cup is seen under the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on May 21, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Larry Mason Jr. – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 17 minutes ago Share

More than 4,600 people in DeKalb County — including thousands of children — live in extended‑stay hotels as their only form of housing. This means that Atlanta’s World Cup could displace low-income hotel residents, and we need proactive policies now. Historically, major events in Atlanta, such as the Super Bowl, have led to a sharp increase in hotel rates. Most notably, during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, hotel prices surged from $90 a night to more than $400. If the same pattern holds for the 2026 World Cup, thousands of families living in extended-stay hotels and budget motels — many paying $70 a night now — will be priced out within days.

As the World Cup heads to Atlanta, we expect to welcome nearly 300,000 tourists. Consequently, many Atlanta metro hotels have already increased daily prices and mandated minimum stay requirements. For families already spending 77% of their income on a motel room, even a modest increase could mean immediate eviction and homelessness. While many will be watching the World Cup festivities, the world will be watching how Atlanta treats its residents. Proposed bill targeted long-term hotel guests Larry Mason Jr. is a doctoral student at Georgia State University. (Courtesy) The January study at Georgia State University found that parents of children ages 0 to 17 who are residing in hotels are spending about 77% of their monthly income just on the costs of the hotel rooms, leaving roughly $480 to cover all other necessities. Thus, increased hotel rates will have dire consequences for family housing security, financial stability and stress. These numbers matter because for many residents, rising rates mean losing the only housing they have, increasing the risk of family homelessness and pushing more people onto the streets or into already overburdened shelters. Our research found that roughly 1 in 3 of those living in extended-stay hotels has a child under 18, meaning thousands of children could face disrupted schooling, longer commutes and the loss of critical support services. The January study at Georgia State University found that parents of children ages 0 to 17 who are residing in hotels are spending about 77% of their monthly income just on the costs of the hotel rooms, leaving roughly $480 to cover all other necessities. Thus, increased hotel rates will have dire consequences for family housing security, financial stability and stress. These numbers matter because for many residents, rising rates mean losing the only housing they have, increasing the risk of family homelessness and pushing more people onto the streets or into already overburdened shelters. Our research found that roughly 1 in 3 of those living in extended-stay hotels has a child under 18, meaning thousands of children could face disrupted schooling, longer commutes and the loss of critical support services. Additionally, this event could push families into literal homelessness during one of the hottest times of the year, when heat-related illness is a real concern for parents and children out of school.

Families forced farther from Atlanta in search of affordable rooms may also lose jobs and economic stability, turning a temporary tourism surge into a lasting crisis for some of the region’s most vulnerable households.

What makes this worse is the recent Georgia legislation, House Bill 61, targeted at extended-stay hotels. This bill, which did not pass this year, would have stripped residents of most legal protections against eviction, regardless of the length of their stay. Families living in these hotels for months or even years could have been displaced in a matter of hours. This type of legislation is especially dangerous during mega-events, where long-term residents paying lower prices can be easily evicted for visitors with the ability to pay more — depriving them of any tenant protections, at a time when protection is needed. Find alternatives to house vulnerable residents Historically, we have seen that cities regularly intervene during mega-events to prevent displacement and protect vulnerable residents. Atlanta can, too, through various short- and long-term solutions. If Atlanta reduces the heavy restrictions on short-term rentals, tourists may be more likely to stay at these properties as opposed to hotels where long-term residents reside. This will maintain the supply of long-term housing for families who depend on it. As the World Cup nears, Atlanta can collaborate with landlords to house extended-stay hotel residents. Specifically in Georgia, residents at hotels are required to pay state and local taxes on hotel rates. These taxes generate significant revenue at the state and local levels and can be used to support these prevention efforts. For example, when the NFL draft came to Kansas City, officials prohibited landlords from denying an applicant for the use of rent subsidies. The city allotted over $1 million to alleviate some of the risk landlords may face accepting low-income and ‘high-risk’ clients.