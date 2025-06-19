Mike Luckovich: Eye of the beholder

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Journalists like Mario Guevara should not be arrested for doing their jobs
Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara was detained at an anti-ICE protest in the Atlanta area for covering the news and now he faces deportation.
Georgia serves students poorly by failing to educate them fully about slavery
Georgia's Social Studies Standards woefully cover the institution of slavery in America despite how pivotal it was to the Peach State's economic expansion.
Juneteenth and Pride Month offer ‘BlaQueer’ blueprint for reproductive justice
Black queer leaders lay the foundations for an inclusive justice movement that paved the way for the BlaQueer liberation and reproductive freedom.
Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.
MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms
Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.
Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested
At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab