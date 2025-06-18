The ordinance in question? A simple, straightforward requirement that firearms stored in vehicles be secured, particularly because over 200 guns are stolen from unlocked cars in Savannah each year. Let that sink in: unlocked vehicles. These unsecured weapons often find their way into the hands of criminals and fuel violence on our streets.

Here’s how Savannah is addressing violent crime

Credit: City of Savannah Credit: City of Savannah Mr. Carr’s criticism isn’t rooted in public safety — it’s rooted in politics. And worse, it’s the kind of politics that puts headlines and ambition over collaboration and results. The attorney general should assist local governments in making Georgia’s communities safer — not to grandstand at their expense. Moreover, the attorney general conveniently ignores the broader context. Georgia’s “constitutional carry” law, which he has proudly supported, strips law enforcement of critical tools to distinguish between responsible gun owners and those who may intend to harm. It has made it harder, not easier, for our officers to do their jobs safely and effectively. When you allow guns everywhere, it is hard to be surprised when guns show up everywhere — in other states, in downtowns, in schools, in the hands of felons and too often, in the hands of babies. Savannah is not “soft on crime.” We are smart on solutions. Mr. Carr fails to acknowledge that while he campaigns from afar, Savannah is doing the work on the ground — and we’re seeing results. Violent crime in Savannah is down 20% compared to 2023. That’s not rhetoric. That’s reality. Mr. Carr would know if he spent any significant time here as attorney general and not as a gubernatorial candidate. Further, Savannah is committed to innovative, strategic and practical approaches to public safety. One year ago, I launched Savannah’s monthly “Top Ten Most Wanted” list to spotlight individuals wanted for serious crimes in our city. Each week, we profiled these cases, hoping to turn awareness into action. Thanks to the diligent work of the Savannah Police Department and the incredible support and vigilance of our community, dozens of those profiled have surrendered or been apprehended.

Community-based strategies are addressing public needs

In 2022, the City of Savannah entered a landmark partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia to appoint a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) focused exclusively on prosecuting violent federal crimes occurring in Savannah.

This SAUSA, Ms. Makeia Jonese, is funded entirely by the city and works under the supervision of the U.S. attorney. The goal was to aggressively pursue and remove violent offenders from our streets through enhanced federal prosecution and it has paid massive dividends in strong cases and successful prosecutions.

Also in 2022, Savannah opened our Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, otherwise known as “ONSE,” dedicated to reducing gun and other types of violence among youth and increasing neighborhood safety through a collaborative, community-wide approach. The office works with concerned citizens and partners to implement community-wide crime reduction strategies and identify and connect high-risk youth to support services.

We continue to invest in community-based strategies, technology, law enforcement partnerships and accountability. We work daily to balance individual freedoms with collective safety, but we cannot do it alone.

There are over 530 cities in Georgia. Savannah is the first among them. We face real issues, and our residents deserve more than political posturing from someone who aspires to be governor. If this is a preview of how Mr. Carr intends to govern — attacking cities rather than working with them — then that is governing we do not need or deserve.

We invite authentic dialogue. We are open to ideas. But Savannah will not be used as a stepping stone for political ambitions. If the attorney general truly wants to help, Savannah is waiting. Should he wish to walk through the door and sit down for a conversation, the door is open.

Van R. Johnson II is the 67th Mayor of Savannah, Georgia.