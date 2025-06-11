When National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly begin publicly entertaining the idea of the NHL returning to Georgia, it’s not speculation — it’s a signal.
They’re not looking to place a team just anywhere. They want the right market, the right leadership and most importantly, the right home.
As someone who has spent a career leading and marketing world-class entertainment destinations like Six Flags, Paramount Parks, and what is now Capital One Arena in D.C. — and who has loved NHL hockey since my teenage years — I believe there’s never been a better time, or place, to bring NHL hockey back to Georgia.
A purpose-built arena can ignite a region
My own journey started knocking on doors, selling season tickets for a struggling Washington Capitals franchise — selling the experience, not just the team.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
I believed in the game. Watching hockey live creates lifelong fans and unforgettable memories.
Years later, I led marketing efforts when the Capital Centre gave way to a new downtown D.C. arena. That venue didn’t just give the team a home — it helped revitalize the surrounding area. Fans came, restaurants opened, businesses boomed, and the Capitals became one of the league’s most successful franchises.
A purpose-built arena can ignite an entire region.
Some say, “Hockey didn’t work in Atlanta.” That’s a convenient headline — but an incomplete one. The Flames and Thrashers both built passionate fan bases. What they lacked wasn’t support — it was stable leadership and proper infrastructure. This time, those pieces are in place.
Even Bettman said it on May 9: “It’s a different place than when the Flames and Thrashers left… I don’t think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back — if all the other pieces… were put together.” Today, NHL viewership in North Atlanta is 20% higher than the national average, according to the NHL to Atlanta X account.
While there’s no formal NHL application process, the league has indicated that a market that checks every box might just earn a meeting with the commissioner. Does Georgia have that project? I believe so. The Gathering at South Forsyth not only has everything required to be a new home for hockey, but also for live entertainment, dining, shopping and living.
Six reasons South Forsyth should be home to an NHL team
The Gathering at South Forsyth is a $3 billion, privately funded, mixed-use development with a next-generation, NHL-ready arena at its heart. Think of it as The Battery 2.0. I remember the early skepticism around The Braves and the Battery: “Traffic.” “Parking.” “Suburban location.” And now? It’s a national model, often called the gold standard. The Gathering will follow that same winning formula — only this time, with ice.
Here are the facts:
- 100-plus acres of land are already owned
- Market studies, traffic and ride-share planning are complete
- Zoning is done
- The county supports it
- Funding is real
- The arena is purpose-built for pro hockey and community use
No stone has been left unturned.
In my career, I’ve never seen a private sports and entertainment effort this far along, this well-located, and this strategically executed. Auto dealership CEO and philanthropist Vernon Krause and his team, who are pushing for the NHL in Forsyth County, aren’t pitching a concept — they’re offering a solution. They are shovel-ready today, not years from now.
Atlanta is already a top 10 sports market and home to the Braves, Falcons, Hawks, Dream, Vibe, United, Swarm, a deep college sports culture, and premier events from the Super Bowl to the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The one hole in the lineup? The NHL.
Hockey fans are a different breed. We travel. We live and die by sudden-death overtime. No other sport has a community-driven fan base like hockey. Georgia has a strong undercurrent of these fans — still here and moving here, still hungry after 13 long years. Bringing hockey back would complete Atlanta’s roster and tap into a sport that’s quietly thriving here — from youth leagues and adult rec teams to sellouts for the minor league Gladiators in Gwinnett. Hockey’s here. We just need a team.
We’re ready. I’ve seen firsthand what a team and the right arena can do for a community.
This is our moment. South Forsyth is the place. Let’s bring the NHL back — and this time, let’s do it right.
Dale Kaetzel is an Atlanta resident and the former president of Six Flags Atlanta Properties, and a lifelong hockey fan whose career includes the NHL Capitals, MLB SF Giants, venue management, thousands of live events and eight different theme parks across North America.
About the Author
Featured
A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary
Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified
In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.