A school district is preparing to welcome new families. Former engineers who once had to commute for hours to find work are now putting their skills to use right at home.

City leaders are proudly building on the area’s rich history of American manufacturing. These ripple effects show what’s possible when industry, community and government pull in the same direction.

But these plans are now in jeopardy because of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.” For Georgia, and communities like Cedartown, this bill is anything but beautiful. ​And yet, nine of Georgia’s U.S. House representatives voted in favor. ​

Bill will hamper Georgia’s global competitiveness

Our project is one of many that was made possible by clean energy tax credits and the bipartisan infrastructure bills. Since 2022, these policies have created more than 42,000 jobs and attracted $28 billion to Georgia.

Credit: SOLARCYCLE Credit: SOLARCYCLE Nationwide, they have jump-started a resurgence in American manufacturing, scaling solar manufacturing capacity more than 600% over the last four years. The policies have been the most effective tools to develop American manufacturing and create quality jobs in decades. The draft budget reconciliation bill in the Senate would weaken or eliminate these energy programs, including advanced manufacturing tax credits, which enable small and medium-sized manufacturers to finance large capital projects, and incentives that encourage clean energy development. Without these programs, the industry’s ability to build and hire thousands of Georgians becomes far less certain. This bill won’t crush our company or the industry — solar is still the most cost-effective energy source in the U.S. and globally — but it will pull the rug from manufacturing projects that have taken root in Georgia and hamstring our country’s ability to compete on a global stage.

America should be manufacturing solar panels at home

Energy demand is surging, not just from consumers and utilities, but from energy-starved data centers seeking clean, low-cost power to meet the AI boom. Whether America becomes the leader in energy and AI infrastructure — or cedes ground to China and Southeast Asia — depends on whether we continue to invest in domestic capabilities.

Our Cedartown glass plant would be the only one in the U.S. capable of producing the patterned glass that the vast majority of solar panels require. Right now, almost every panel manufacturer in the U.S. depends on imported glass. Transporting heavy glass across oceans is costly and inefficient. Our solution: Make it here, with the talent we have in Georgia and the recycled glass material we have from retired solar panels.

The promise of projects like ours isn’t just about clean energy. It’s about bringing advanced manufacturing back to U.S. soil. Cedartown sits on the outskirts of the Carpet Capital where the state has a long history of manufacturing. For decades, we’ve watched as businesses here fight pressure to offshore manufacturing. But the truth is that small towns can’t compete against the unfair tactics of overseas competitors without federal help. Now, we’re rehiring displaced workers, collaborating with technical colleges to prepare new ones, and working to ensure that the next generation can find dignified, long-term employment in their hometown.

The last couple of years have proven that small incentives can unlock enormous private investment and economic growth. Cutting these incentives midstream will not just slow our progress; it will send a chilling message to every business, investor and town that is betting on American manufacturing.​

Both Georgia senators have stated their opposition to the current version of this bill. But if it does somehow pass the U.S. Senate, Georgia’s Congress members will have one final chance to oppose the bill and support Georgia’s advanced clean energy manufacturing capabilities. ​

Our glass plant is shovel-ready. The land is purchased, permits in place, construction partners lined up. But like many clean energy manufacturers across the country, we’re on hold. Waiting to see if Washington chooses ​to save a few bucks now or leads the future of manufacturing for generations.

Suvi Sharma is chief executive officer and co-founder of Solarcycle, a solar panel recycler and solar glass producer.