In August 1877, a remarkable event marked a turning point in Atlanta’s religious history.
A new synagogue, the first ever built in Fulton County, was formally dedicated at the corner of Garnett and Forsyth streets, with the help of the wider community.
Earlier, then-Mayor Cicero Hammock marched in the cornerstone-laying procession alongside members of the City Council. A Baptist minister, Ebenezer W. Warren, offered the invocation that day, and representatives from the Masons, Odd Fellows and B’nai B’rith joined in the ceremonial march. The Atlanta Constitution noted that “benevolent Christians” had contributed to the effort to build Atlanta’s first synagogue.
It was the first time a non-Christian house of worship had been dedicated in Atlanta — yet it was not treated as an event for Jews alone. It was embraced as a public event — one that symbolized something greater than any single community.
While marking Jewish American Heritage Month in May, I found myself thinking back to that milestone — and to my own, more recent connection to it.
Community came together after The Temple was bombed
The first synagogue service I ever attended took place 13 years ago, at The Temple on Peachtree Street, during the holiday of Shavuot. I was in high school then, visiting Atlanta on a school trip from my hometown, which had no synagogue.
Credit: Rachel Philipson
Credit: Rachel Philipson
When I visited, I knew that the congregation had been bombed in 1958, but I did not know its opening over two decades before had been celebrated by the wider community over several days and included at least five Christian ministers.
Since 1877, The Temple (formerly the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation) has moved buildings three times. But each move has carried the same echo: of interfaith partnership, civic welcome and a belief that difference need not mean division.
In 1902, when the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation moved to a larger sanctuary at South Pryor and Richardson, “big crowds” filled the new space, which could seat 1,500, and many were turned away for want of space. Two months later, the synagogue hosted what was described as Atlanta’s first interdenominational Thanksgiving service, according to The Atlanta Journal. Seven Protestant ministers joined Rabbi David Marx on the bimah. By this time, the congregation’s former home on Garnett Street was converted into a Baptist church.
In 1929, the South Pryor synagogue was sold to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the congregation met on Washington Street briefly. In 1931, the congregation dedicated the current synagogue on Peachtree Street. The three-day celebration was a citywide occasion.
Christian clergy from five denominations participated in what was called the “Good Will Service.” Orthodox and Conservative rabbis joined their Reform colleagues from across Georgia. The service was broadcast on WSB radio. Above the entrance, a verse from Isaiah — “My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples” — was engraved in Hebrew, spelling out in stone what the city, in that moment, seemed to be living in practice.
That vision would be tested in 1958, when the same synagogue was bombed by white supremacists in retaliation for its rabbi’s public support of civil rights. No one was ever convicted, but the city did not remain silent. Atlantans of many backgrounds rallied in support of Rabbi Jacob Rothschild and The Temple’s congregation. Donations arrived from across the region. Letters of sympathy were sent. A Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial by Ralph McGill named the moral failure for what it was: when civic leaders equivocate, others feel emboldened to destroy.
Credit: Unknown
Credit: Unknown
Atlantans have a tradition of embracing Jewish neighbors
Today, as antisemitism rises across the country and interfaith trust is once again under strain, these stories from Atlanta’s earlier history are worth revisiting.
Atlanta is now home to an increasingly diverse faith community — where Judaism and Christianity are two among many. What does it mean to show up for one another across lines of belief?
This history does not erase the challenges. But it complicates the narrative. And it reminds us that pluralism is not a modern invention or a fragile dream. It’s a tradition — an inheritance Atlantans have claimed before and still can.
The sources in this essay come from period newspaper accounts I transcribed while researching early synagogue dedications in Georgia.
In revisiting those articles, I found more than civic pride. I found a kind of trust. When a city turns out not just to observe a synagogue dedication but to embrace it as its own — that’s more than tolerance. That’s belonging.
Austin Reid Albanese is a historian and writer whose work explores overlooked stories of civic and interfaith collaboration in American Jewish history.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Morehouse College student granted degree nearly a century after his lynching
Morehouse College's president conferred a degree posthumously to Dennis Hubert, who was killed in 1930 by a white mob who falsely believed Hubert disrespected two white women
Bishop T.D. Jakes to Morris Brown College graduates: Be resilient
Bishop T.D. Jakes, who recently announced he'd be stepping down as head of The Potter's House, gives financial gift and keynote speech at Morris Brown commencement Saturday
Featured
Credit: Central Atlanta Progress
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.