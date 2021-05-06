Walmart Return Policy: 5 Things To Know

1. What Is Walmart’s Return Policy?

Walmart's standard return policy generally gives you three months to bring an item back. Here's what it says on the store's website.

"You have 90 days after purchase to exchange or return, unless noted in our exceptions. You can return items in-store, for free by mail, or via a scheduled pickup from your home."

I’ll touch on the exceptions in just a bit, but for now let’s walk through the return process.

How To Return an Item You Bought in a Walmart Store

If you bought the item in a Walmart store, you have to return it in person. You’ll need to take the item, along with your receipt, to the customer service desk, which is usually located in the front of the store. (Read on to find instances where you may not need your receipt.)

When I went to the store recently to return an item, I was asked whether I wanted my refund on my card or cash. I chose to put it back on my card.

If you paid with a credit card, Walmart says it will apply your refund only to that same credit card. If you paid with a debit card, you have the option to put the refund back on the card or get cash.

How To Return an Item You Bought Online

If you buy something through walmart.com, you can return it to a Walmart store or by mail.

Either way, you can start the return process online at walmart.com/return. Alternatively, you can enter your order number at walmart.com/account/trackorder. In either case, you'll be prompted to enter an email address.

Once inside your Walmart account, you can initiate a return from the prompts. If you’re taking the item back to the store, remember to take your receipt or order number from your Walmart account with you.

To return an item you bought on Walmart.com by mail, you’ll have to print the “Stores Return Receipt” found under your order, which is listed on your account page. There is where you’ll also find a shipping label that you can print.

In preparing your item for return, make sure you include all the original accessories and packaging. You can then take it to either your local FedEx or post office. Walmart says your refund will be processed once the item is received.

If you don’t know whether Walmart will accept the item you want to return, you can log on to Walmart.com and enter the TC number from your receipt. You’ll find that number just above the bar code on your receipt. Here’s a screenshot:

Once your items come up and you select one of them for a return, the site will tell you if it’s eligible for return or not.

This could save you a trip to the store.

2. Can I Return My Item to Any Walmart Store?

Walmart's website says that you can return most items you've purchased from Walmart or Walmart.com to any location within the United States.

One exception is items bought from Walmart Marketplace dealers or resellers. While many of those items are returnable, the onus on exchanges and refunds rests with the particular vendor. Here's how to get in touch with a Walmart Marketplace dealer.

3. Does Walmart’s 90-Day Return Policy Apply to All of Its Items?

Walmart’s 90-day return policy covers most of its items, but there are some exceptions:

14 Days: Prepaid wireless phones

Prepaid wireless phones 30 Days: Most electronics like PCs, tablets, laptops, TVs and cameras

Most electronics like PCs, tablets, laptops, TVs and cameras 60 Days: Prescription glasses, contacts and hearing aids

There are some things Walmart won't take back such as prescription drugs. See the store's FAQ page to read the complete list of exceptions to Walmart's 90-day return policy.

4. Do I Need a Receipt To Make a Return?

While you typically will need your store receipt or order number from Walmart.com, the store says if you don’t, you can submit your request to the store’s refund verification process.

The process involves you presenting some government-issued photo identification. The cashier will then check to see if your ID matches one in the Walmart system. If it all checks out and the return isn’t subject to one of the store’s exceptions, you’ll probably get your money back.

Note: Walmart's website says that the store reserves the right to refuse returns whether you have a receipt or not.

5. Will Walmart Always Give Me a Refund for a Return?

In most cases, when you make a return you should be able to get cash or the purchase amount credited to the card you used. But there are some instances when you will only be able to make an exchange or receive another form of payment.

If you don't have the credit card that you used when you originally made the purchase, you'll be issued a Walmart shopping card or gift card.

If you made your original purchase via gift card and initiated a return, the transaction will be put back on the gift card or in some cases, a new gift card will be issued.

In any case, for a normal refund, you will receive the sticker price amount as well as any taxes and fees associated with the purchase.

Final Thought

Learning the ins and outs of Walmart’s return policy should allow you to shop with confidence. And you now know it’s important to hold onto your Walmart receipt for at least 90 days.

While the store usually has some great prices, you may be able to find the same items cheaper through ClarkDeals or someplace else. In that case, Walmart will price match.

Want to learn more about shopping there? Here's how to save at Walmart.

