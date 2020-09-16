Trump appointee takes leave of absence after furor over false claims

Michael Caputo is taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement released to the media. “Mr. Caputo will be on leave for the next 60 days.”

Caputo, the department’s top spokesman, apologized on Tuesday to his staff for a Facebook video in which he accused scientists battling the coronavirus of sedition and conspiring against President Donald Trump. He also warned of an armed insurrection in America if Trump were to lose the November election and urged the president’s followers to arm themselves.