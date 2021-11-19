ZEPHIR, Stephana
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Stephana Zephir will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Haitian Ministry Theophile Church in Christ, 930 Custer Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Family will Receive Friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW,
(404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Investigations