ajc logo
X

Zephir, Stephana

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ZEPHIR, Stephana

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Stephana Zephir will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Haitian Ministry Theophile Church in Christ, 930 Custer Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Family will Receive Friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW,

(404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Oberle, Luke
Graves, Jacquelin
2h ago
Hambrick, Lamar
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top