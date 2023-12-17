Young, Helen

YOUNG (MCATEE), Helen



Mrs. Helen McAtee Young, age 92, of Lawrenceville, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, with private family interment following. Father Sunny Punnakuziyil will officiate. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



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