Young, Catherine

Catherine Stewart Young, 78, died peacefully on October 10, 2023 at her Atlanta home in Morningside. Her wife and partner of thirty-two years, Sara Nance Thompson, who she adored, was by her side. A private graveside service will be held in Valdosta, Georgia.



Kay was predeceased by her father, Colonel Max Young; her mother, Catherine Stewart Young; and her sister, Dinah Young Shirley. Kay was born March 10, 1945, in Pennsylvania. As the daughter in a military family, she spent her childhood in many states and overseas. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women and received a master's and specialist degrees from Georgia State in education. She was passionate about the importance of education and served 35 years in the Fulton County School System. Kay was dedicated to teaching in underserved communities, where she could make the biggest difference. Countless young people were guided by her words and wisdom. Many stayed in touch with her throughout the years.



A lifelong Methodist, Kay's life was the epitome of grace and service. She was a voracious reader and possessed an inspiring gift of storytelling and poetry recitation. Her delightful sense of humor would entertain all, often catching people off guard with her intelligent wit. Her cherished and lifelong friends are many. She was generous with her time and talents as a longtime supporter of non-profits such as The Atlanta Ballet, The Link Counseling Center, and Mostly Mutts. She also valued time spent in the Morningside Community Garden. Her powerful and loving spirit will be missed every day.



In addition to her wife, Sara, Kay is survived by her nephew, Max Shirley (Veronica Lee) of Atlanta; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Thompson (Judy) of Clinton, Mississippi and Bill Thompson (Shannon) of Troy, Alabama.



The family would like to express their deep appreciation to amazing caregivers for their kindness and support, and special gratitude to Nurse, Emily Mather of Hospice Atlanta for her compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Link Counseling Center thelink.org or Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue mostlymutts.org.





