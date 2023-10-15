WORD, Ed L.



Ed L. Word of Cumming, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 16, 2023, at Johns Creek Baptist Church, with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00, at the church. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to:



www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



