Obituaries

Word, Ed

File photo
File photo
Oct 15, 2023

WORD, Ed L.

Ed L. Word of Cumming, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 16, 2023, at Johns Creek Baptist Church, with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00, at the church. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to:

www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Memorial Park South Funeral Home

4121 Falcon Parkway

Flowery Branch, GA

30542

https://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

More Stories

The Latest

Sri Lanka Iran Warship

Sri Lanka takes control of an Iranian vessel off its coast after US sunk an Iranian warship

17m ago

Ducks get John Carlson, Sabres and Blue Jackets open NHL trade deadline day with moves

20m ago

Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai will not appeal national security conviction, legal team says

53m ago

Featured

Delta centennial

Delta announces executive shake-up

Former Georgia chief justice appointed to mediate Fulton FBI raid dispute

THE FUTURE OF MARTA

Same start, different finish: Comparing the Seattle transit system to MARTA