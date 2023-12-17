Wilson, Carolyn

WILSON (CURRY),



Carolyn



Our dear mother, Carolyn Eloise (Curry) Wilson passed away on November 4, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born on September 25, 1939, in Sylacauga, AL, and graduated from Sylacauga High School, in 1957. Carolyn loved music and the arts and played both the saxophone and clarinet. She attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL, and met her husband Charles (John) Wilson while working a summer job in Pensacola, FL. They were married September 26, 1959, and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. She loved raising and supporting her four children through Catholic school while managing several relocations across various states. Due to her husband's career, Carolyn moved her family from Pensacola, FL, to San Antonio, TX, Norfolk, VA, Pascagoula, MS, Brunswick, ME, Miami, FL and finally landed in Dunwoody, GA, in 1977, where her children eventually graduated from St. Jude the Apostle School and St. Pius X Catholic High School. After years of being a stay-at-home mom, Carolyn eventually returned to work. First, part-time with the Credit department at Macy's, and eventually retired from Wachovia (formerly First Atlanta, now Wells Fargo). Her retirement allowed more time to be a proud grandmother and she enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she made great friends and enjoyed the Dunwoody-Atlanta community. Carolyn was an avid reader, and usually had a newspaper, magazine, or book handy. She liked to sew, play cards, especially Bridge, and was a charitable person who was known to give something to any charity that sent her a request. She volunteered for the PBS telethons, which was a network she thoroughly enjoyed and supported. Always seeking that green thumb, Carolyn loved plants and paid many visits to the local nurseries to bring some plant life into her home. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents George Nolan Curry (d. 2000), and Mary Lou (Dison) Curry (d. 1993); as well as her brother, George Nolan Curry (d. 1960). She is survived by her husband, Charles "John" Wilson (b. 1930); her four children: Shaunda Kay Wilson, Parker Burke Wilson, Shannon Lee (Wilson) Shipley, and Shari Lynne (Wilson) Bramlett; and six grandchildren: Parker Wilson, Natalie Wilson, Carolyn Shipley, Elizabeth Shipley, Peyton Bramlett, and Patrick Bramlett. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, at 7171 Glenridge Dr. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on January 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM. In addition, her interment will be at The Barrancas National Cemetery at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL.



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