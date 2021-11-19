ajc logo
WILLIS, Allen

Mr. Allen Willis, of Atlanta, passed on November 12, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM, South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Viewing will be held today from our Chapel, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. Everyone is asked to assemble at the Funeral Home the day of service at 10:15 AM.

Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

