WATKINS-DUNLAP, Virginia Mae
Age 75, of Decatur, passed Dec. 18, 2020. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Credit: File
WATKINS-DUNLAP, Virginia Mae
Age 75, of Decatur, passed Dec. 18, 2020. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd