In Memoriam



Stephen Joseph Warner Dec. 25, 1960 – Oct. 11, 1997



Remembering you on your 60th Birthday



In Memory of our Beloved



STEPHEN. Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband and Father.



Eternal rest grant unto him



O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.



Sadly missed by: Jack Warner; Kelly, Lizzy and Andrew Warner;



Cecilia Bramlett; Meg and Patrick Warner; Kate, Toby, Brayden and Maci Hamby, Emily, Brett and Austin Dexter.