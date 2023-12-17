WALLACE, Kathleen



Kathleen Michaels Wallace passed away unexpectedly August 2023. She was only 52 years old. Her family is deeply saddened for their loss. Kathleen was born January 9, 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia. A graduate of The Lovett School, Kathleen earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from The University of Colorado Boulder and a Master's in Social Work from The University of Denver. Kathleen is survived by daughter, Madeline Wallace; son, John Wallace; mother, Ann Kirkpatrick Michaels; father, E.R. Michaels, Jr.; stepmother, Kathleen Nielsen Michaels; sisters, Sarah Montgomery, Marianna Michaels-Berryhill, Christian Devers; stepsisters, Jennifer Fuqua-Fowler, Lauren Maronnier; nephews, Nicholas Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Will Devers, Lane Devers, Raymond Berryhill. Her family and friends are thankful for her kind and beautiful spirit.



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