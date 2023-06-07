USHER, James A.



Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lovely Memorial Day outside with family. To say his death was a shock is an understatement. Sure, he had faced heart issues and a couple of accidents in the past few years, but as he liked to say, he was "durable." He really was!



Whether you knew Daddy as James, Mr. Usher, Papa James, Jim, Mr. James or "The Small Fry Man" you knew he liked things the way he liked them - and was (usually) ready to laugh with you no matter what. At almost 87, he was still a Silver Fox.



A devoted family man, Dad loved his girls and our Mom, Jeanne. He is with her again now. They were married for 53 years until her untimely death in 2011. He's survived by his "smart and beautiful" (his words, not ours!) daughters Susan Haight of Canton and Vickie Russell of Decatur — and their smart and beautiful husbands George Haight and Gregory Russell. He was always proud of Susan's veterinary career and Vickie's 30 years at CNN.



Other beloved survivors are his brother Richard Usher and wife Debbie of Richmond Hill, and their son Richie of Palm Springs; brother Harold Usher and his children John and Cyndi and their families in Ringgold/Chattanooga. The son he never had is nephew Rob Usher of Woodstock, a living link to his brother Gordon. Rob, Pam and their daughters Meagan and Kimberly were favorites too. More recently, great-granddaughter Vivie stole his heart and gave him another name, "Papa James" — along with many of her cherished artworks.



He also loved cats, dogs, birds, deer… pretty much all animals. And they all loved him. He was into fast cars and boats, of which he built several. Loved watching football, golf, and racing and especially going skeet shooting. The clays barely had a chance! Daddy was Georgia National Guard Marksman of the Year in 1957. He made anything Mom wanted him to over the years and could turn a mess of a car into one every car guy would envy. As for NASCAR: Team Hendricks, with a healthy appreciation for all Chevrolets.



James graduated from Savannah High School in 1954 and moved to Atlanta, where he became "Jim" at work. He made many friends along the way and liked sharing stories about his life and times with all of us. We love him and miss him so much! How else to end this than with his own words: "that's the way that went." (Now you know a catch-phrase…)



