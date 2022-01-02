Turlington, Elizabeth

TURLINGTON (BURKS), Elizabeth "Bette"



Bette Turlington died December 23, 2021 in Brookhaven, GA. She was born in Washington D.C. in 1932 to Jesse A. and Elizabeth Morton Burks and moved to Atlanta at age seven. She graduated from North Fulton High School at 16, earned her B.A. degree in English from Mercer, and later received an M.S. from GA Tech's College of Industrial Management. She married Edwin Mack Turlington Jr. and lovingly raised 4 children.



Bette passionately lived her values. She was an activist in the civil rights movement and also co-authored a book, "BECAUSE OF SEX: A Handbook on Sex Discrimination in Employment." She also strived to improve education. She was a co-founder of The Paideia School and later a research assistant for Atlanta Public Schools. Throughout her life she searched for spiritual connection and eventually became a member of the Quaker community.



She was a writer, editor, and avid reader. Most of all, she loved to talk and was a great conversationalist and active listener. Favorite pastimes included cooking, birding and tent camping with her family. "Vitamin N" -being outside in nature- was a priority. She also loved watching Braves games with her beloved husband Ed. She'll be remembered for her big smile and uproarious laughter.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepmother (Margaret England Burks) and 3 older brothers: Arnold, Ralph, and Bob. Survivors include her children, Beckie (Ken) Fuller, Maggie and Mary Turlington, Julia Turlington (Mickele McCleary); 3 grandchildren, Annie Laurie, Patrick, and Dylan Fuller (Veronica Park); and great-granddaughter Jiah Park Fuller.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Atlanta Friends Meeting, AtlantaQuakers.org.



