TUMLIN, Robert "Roby"



Robert "Roby" Tumlin, age 86, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed April 4, 2023 at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Born in Atlanta, GA to James "Odis" Tumlin and Grace Hall Owen. He grew up in Atlanta and attended West Fulton High School, where he was a member of the ROTC. After high school, he attended Georgia State University and worked at his stepfather's Cadillac Dealership in downtown Atlanta.



Roby started his career selling automobiles with Capital Cadillac in Atlanta and retired in 2002 from Hennessey Cadillac and Jaguar in Buckhead, where he had worked since 1979.



Roby was an avid hunter (deer, turkey and field game), fisherman and gun collector. He enjoyed boating, carpentry and yard work earlier in life and walks on the beach and trap and skeet shooting later in life. He was a Lifetime member of the National Rifle Association since 1963 and the National Skeet Shooting Association since 1970.



During his time in Georgia Roby was involved with the Possum Trot Hunt Club and Eva II Hunting Club out of Sparta, GA. He mentored many young hunters and continued to make an impression in the lives of others through his generosity and kind soul.



Roby and his beloved wife, Elaine, moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 2006. Roby was a dedicated member of the Volusia County Skeet, Trap and Gun Club since 2007 and spent much of his time at the range. Roby cared for Elaine up until his death.



He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald (Ron) Tumlin; and grandson, David Tumlin.



Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Elaine Gafford Tumlin; children, Elaina Barone of Winter Springs, FL and Wendy (Thomas) Willhoite of DeBary, FL; grandchildren, Eron Tumlin, Matthew and Alex Willhoite, Garrett Goswitz and Michael and Sophia Barone; and great-grandson, Jace Tumlin.



The family invites friends and family to celebrate Roby's life Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:00 AM at Haigh-Black Funeral home; 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, Florida.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Robert Tumlin. 4676 N Wickman Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935, 321-253-4430. www.brevardalz.org

