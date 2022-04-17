TUCKER, Hulene "Nena"



Hulene "Nena" Orr Tucker of Dunwoody, GA passed away on March 2, 2022. She was a loving Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandmother, Cousin, Aunt, Friend and Neighbor.



Nena was born in Poplarville, MS to B. F. Orr and Louis Stewart Orr on September 15, 1930. Nena was proceeded in death by her husband James "Buck" Tucker and her parents. She is survived by her son Jim Tucker, daughter Lori Tucker Bolhous her spouse Jeff Bolhous, brother Joe Orr, grandchildren Alex Bolhous and Tucker Bolhous.



A public Memorial will be held at Kingswood Church, 4896 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM. For those wishing to honor Nena's memory, please donate to her church of 5 decades plus, Kingswood Church listed above.



