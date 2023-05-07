Trapnell, Gail

TRAPNELL, Dr. Gail



Dr. Gail Trapnell made her heavenly transition on April 28, 2023.



Gail was born in Metter, GA, on December 28, 1938, to Hazel Evans Trapnell and Earnest Earl Trapnell of Lyons, GA. She lived her early life in Lyons, graduating from Lyons High School as Salutatorian of her senior class. She attended Florida State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration, her Master of Science degree in Business Administration/Marketing, and her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Administration.



She spent her career in education, training, and leadership development beginning as Director of Distributive Education at ABAC in Tifton, GA, then as Curriculum Specialist and Assistant Program Administrator for Distributive Education at the Florida Department of Education. Upon completing her PhD degree, she moved back to Blacksburg, Virginia, where she served on the faculty of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and later on the faculty at Georgia State University in Atlanta. While at GSU, in addition to teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in educational leadership, she provided staff development programs for technical college staff members and local educational system administrators, as well as directed a year-long externship program for new technical college presidents. She concluded her career as an educational consultant and project manager with such clients as The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, the Board of Regents, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Technical Colleges, the Georgia Department of Education, as well as numerous non-profit organizations, businesses, and local school systems.



Gail demonstrated her leadership abilities early on being elected president of both her junior and senior class in high school, president of her Alpha Delta Pi Sorority at FSU, president of the ADPi alumnae association in Tallahassee, Florida, as Executive Board member of four national professional associations, and president of two national professional associations. She was named Outstanding Professional, Educator of the Year, and Administrator of the Year by various organizations, and was an invited presenter at numerous national, regional, and state association conferences.



She was an animal lover all of her life having adopted and cared for some 10 stray dogs over the course of a 48- year period with her friend and lifelong companion, Dr. Barbara J. Wilkie, who proceeded her in death October 2020. Gail was a long-term member and contributor to Unity North Atlanta Church in Marietta, GA. She supported numerous animal welfare organizations as well as non-profit organizations as well as non-profit organizations that cared for and administered to the disadvantaged and disabled. She served as the sponsor of three children in India over a thirty-year period through Child Fund International. In addition to volunteer work, Gail loved gardening, traveling, and reading. At the time of her death, she was a resident of KingsBridge Retirement Community in Atlanta. She is survived by her brother, William Evans Trapnell of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that you donate to the charity of your choice in her memory.



