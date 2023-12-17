TRAMMELL, Rose Barry



Rose Barry Trammell, born September 18, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia died December 12, 2023 at Heritage Hospice. Ms. Trammell was predeceased by her parents, Leander Newton Trammell, Sr. and Rose Barry Trammell; and her brother, Leander Newton "Pete" Trammell. Ms. Trammell's early years were spent in Dalton, Georgia. Until her recent illness and death, Ms. Trammell was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her love of dolls, coloring books and enjoying the company of her many friends, including Bill and Bev at East Hembree. Ms. Trammell's remains will be interred at West Hill Cemetery in Dalton, GA.



Services will be held at 11:00 AM, December 21, 2023 at Roswell Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Ross from Roswell United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, (770) 420 - 5557.



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