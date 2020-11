TOMLINSON (ROBINSON), Rosa Jean



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rosa Jean Robinson Tomlinson, of Atlanta passed away on November 6, 2020. Graveside Service will be held TODAY Friday November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Mbfh 404-349-3000