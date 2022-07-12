Tiongson, Nora

TIONGSON, Dr. Nora



Bolaños



Nora Bolaños Tiongson of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 87. Nora was born on April 4, 1935 in the province of Batangas, in the Philippines, daughter to Sulpicio and Mena Luansing Bolaños, the sixth of seven children.



The residents of Batangas are known for their fiery spirit, and Nora exemplified their love for life. As a child, she would sleep on the open air porches of her family's farm and savor her favorite fruits—mango, papaya, and young coconut—cut fresh from the trees. Later during World War II, when the Japanese came looking for her father, she and her sisters fled to a nunnery in the mountains. When told that she should become a pharmacist like her mother and sister, she made up her mind to become a medical doctor, instead. And, when Nora prayed for something—she usually got it. Nora attended the University of Santo Tomas High School in Manila, and then continued at the university to earn her Doctor of Medicine degree.



In medical school, Nora met the love of her life, Rodrigo Versoza Tiongson. They fell in love, and Rod would escort Nora back to her home on the bus, greet her parents, then walk back to town, to save the bus fare back. After they both graduated, Nora set her sights on training in the United States, and when Nora prayed for something, she usually got it. She was awarded a medical internship in the far off land of North Carolina, and so, Nora and her friends left her beloved Rod and her family and her country behind, to tour Asia, and to discover what life was like in America.



She worked hard and long hours, and wrote letters to Rod, and she prayed that he would come to the States to join her... and guess what happened? A few months later, Rod happened to get an internship at the same hospital in North Carolina! Rod stepped off his first flight ever from Manila to North Carolina with a single suitcase. Nora ran to him on the runway and kissed him on the lips, on the spot—in public! Rod was shocked by how American Nora had already become. You already know the rest of the story... Nora prayed for a husband and married Rodrigo on April 8, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio. Soon after, more of her prayers were answered when Jacqueline Stephanie "Gigi", and Rodora Bolaños "Rhona" were born eleven months apart—Irish twins! Debating between her two favorite disciplines OBGYN and Psychiatry, Nora chose to train in Psychiatry, a specialty a little more compatible with being a mother.



Now a Tiongson, Nora kept Rod and the family together as they moved around the continent, from Ohio, to Nova Scotia, Canada, and finally to Tennessee. As immigrants, they struggled to establish their own practices as physicians, until Rod saw an urgent request for doctors to work in an underserved rural town—Celina, Tennessee. Nora was a big city girl, and, at first, did not like the look of this tiny town of 3000 people. Although she insisted they would only stay one year, this time Rod helped her get what they both wanted: a stable town where they were needed and could build their family. In Celina, Nora would get to do everything, she not only took care of psychiatric patients in all the surrounding counties, but also was blessed to deliver many, many babies, one of her true joys in life. In Celina, one more Tiongson baby was born, too, her own son Phillip Rodrigo. Dr. T (for Rod Tiongson) and Dr. B (for Nora Boloños) became pillars of the local community, joining the local Bridge club, driving in Homecoming parades, and at one point, owning not only the Clay County Hospital, but also the Clay County Bank!



Still feeling "trapped" in a small town, Nora especially longed to travel, and together she and Rod discovered the world together. Their destinations read like the ultimate world tour, from Alaska to Hawaii, Canada to Mexico, Japan to Russia, Jerusalem to Rome, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Madrid... the list goes on and on. They traveled with classmates on cruises and tours, and, on the way, were sometimes even "adopted" as family by new American friends.



Though Nora would try just about anything (even snow skiing!), she was never known for her athleticism. But where she ran the tables was with her incredible skill at cards, games, and numbers. From Contract Bridge, and Mahjongg, to Canasta, Mexican Train, Hand and Foot, and Rummikub, Nora had a knack for seeing how a game was played and anticipating her opponents. Her sharpness of mind would also aid her and Rod run their various businesses and plan wisely for their own and their kids' financial futures. By the 1980s, they had accomplished much of what they had set out to do in Celina: Rhona and Gigi had graduated college, and Phillip was in boarding school. It is not well known, but as a doctor, it can be very difficult to retire in a small town. Rod and Nora had cared for three generations of Celinans, and rather than going to the hospital or emergency room, patients would show up on their front porch.



So together, they decided to move out of Celina, and bring Phillip with them to establish a new home base in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nora was finally able to expand her psychiatric practice in a real city, while Rod was able to ease into retirement. They built a fabulous new house at Council Fire and lived out Rod's dream of residing on a golf course. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary and babysat their first grandchildren at Council Fire. They savored every moment together until Rod's unexpected passing, at the young age of 66. Truly heartbroken, Nora soon after moved to Atlanta, to be close to Rhona's family (now Rhona Federer) and grandchildren.



In Atlanta, with Rhona and Joe's help, Nora slowly, but steadily, learned to live life without Rod, even though she dreamed of him every night. She met new friends, learned new games (like the Jewish version of Mahjongg!), and, even, became a "snow bird," flying to Fort Meyers, FL, every winter to get away from the cold weather in Atlanta! She played golf, cards, and loved driving around the beaches with her friends with the top down.



Nora found new life and new friends at St. George's Village, where she could indulge in happy hours and friendly conversation, and play all the games she loved, every day. Her days were filled with activities, from morning water aerobics to evening rosary. A devout Catholic, Nora attended Mass religiously, and the family often would joke that she had a direct line to God, because what she prayed for, often was granted, whether it was in her own life, or in the lives of friends, or her children and grandchildren. In an incredible blessing, after winning her usual Sunday night game of Rummikub, the Lord granted her final prayer, and she died peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2022.



Stronger than she even knew she could be, Nora lived on for 21 years after Rod's passing, and, finally, they are reunited. Nora is preceded in death by her siblings. She leaves behind a strong, loving family: daughters, Gigi Tiongson Burnette with husband William of San Luis Obsipo, CA; and Rhona Tiongson Federer, M.D. with husband Joseph of Atlanta, GA; and son, Phillip Rodrigo Tiongson with wife Cynthia of New York, NY; and her seven grandchildren, Miles, Emma, Luke, Rod, Will, Mira, and Evan. She also will be remembered by many loving friends who were delighted by her infectious laugh and free spirit.



The visitation for Nora Bolaños Tiongson will take place from 4-6 PM, followed by a Holy Rosary from 6-6:30 PM, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia.



The funeral mass to honor the life of Nora will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075 at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 13. For those unable to attend the service, please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com for streaming information.



A reception and light lunch will follow at the Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A private interment ceremony will be held later, for family only.



Donations in Nora's memory may be made to catholic World Mission by calling 770-828-4966 or visiting: www.catholicworldmission.org.



