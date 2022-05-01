THOMPSON, Kathryn



Kathryn Cochran Thompson, 93, of Marietta, Georgia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend to many, passed away February 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Atlanta on July 21, 1928, from an early age Kathryn loved books and was fascinated by life and the people around her. Her vivacious personality and beauty attracted future husband, recently returned WWII veteran Fletcher Thompson in 1946 at a 'love at first sight' encountering an East Point, Georgia soda shop - when she was 17 and he was 21. Eight months later they were married, beginning what would become a 76 year-long love story and lifelong adventure. Always gracious and engaging, Kathryn was Fletcher's vital and supportive partner throughout his political career as a Georgia State Senator and a US Congressman representing Georgia's Fifth District. Kathryn was Assistant to Georgia Tech President Dr. Joseph M. Pettit for many years and was co-owner and operator of a Vinings Village decor shop, Country Classics. Her volunteer activities included Northside Hospital Candy Stripers, Sandy Springs Methodist Church Wedding Auxiliary and the Republican Women's Conference. Kathryn's charm and accomplishments will be remembered by all who knew her, but most importantly, she will be remembered for her vitality, compassion and generosity in giving her time and assistance to any friend, family member, and sometimes even strangers in need. Surviving Kathryn are her husband, Standish Fletcher Thompson of Marietta, her two children, Charles Lawrence Thompson and Deborah J. Thompson, both of Marietta, two grandchildren and their spouses; George Standish Orlin (Stormy) of Macon and Spencer Thompson Orlin (Ali), of Smyrna, her brother Warren Cochran of Peachtree Corners and a variety of nieces and nephews across the country. A memorial service celebrating Kathryn's life will be held May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the main sanctuary at Sandy Springs Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



