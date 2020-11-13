THAMES, Michael
Mr. Thames will be held, November 14, 2:00 PM at Union Christian Church. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
