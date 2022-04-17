TATE, Danny



August 6, 1944 - March 2, 2022



Danny Clyde Tate passed away on March 2, 2022 at a Washington, D.C. hospital after a long battle with cardiac myeloma and heart failure. He was a 1962 graduate of Atlanta's Murphy High School and President of the Student Body, received his undergraduate degree from Emory University (1966) and law degree from the University Of Georgia School Of Law (1969). He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and District of Columbia; served on staff of Senator Herman Talmadge; and served as Deputy Assistant/Chief Senate Liaison to President Jimmy Carter.



While his profession was politics, Dan's passion was golf, and he was a fierce competitor who regularly played in the highest level regional amateur tournaments until his health made that no longer possible. He worked with PGA Tour and was the driving force behind The First Tee Congressional Challenge tournament raising millions of dollars for local and national charities.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Albertine (Tina) McGaughey Tate; his sister Jane (Tate) Finley; his son Daniel C. Tate,;daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren, Carter and Samantha; and two nephews Otis and Tate Ingram.



It was his and the family's request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to The First Tee of Greater Washington, D.C., or the Carter Center.

