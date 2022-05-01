Stephens, Guy

ajc logo
Guy Harold Stephens, 85, of Washington, GA, formerly of Riverdale, died on April 7, 2022. Mr. Stephens was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Earline (Wesley) Stephens; wives, Betty Jo, and Opal; brother, Donald Stephens; stepson, Fred Nalley; grandson, Wesley; and granddaughter, Chrysti.

He is survived by his wife Betty; daughters, Ivy Wroe (Martin), Jackie Bishop; son, Wesley Stephens, Steve Nalley, and Ed Nalley (Betty), Eva Nalley, Joann, and Kathy (Ben); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Long; and niece, Debbie Stephens and 2 cousins.

Guy retired from the Railroad in 1989 after being injured saving the lives of his crew. He was a member of Riverdale Lodge #709 and past president of the South Fulton Shrine Club and Captain of the Dune Buggy Group. He was raised on a farm and that time of his life always remained a warm memory in his big heart. This influenced his life of helping others.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Shriner's Hospital, or to an organization of your choice in Guy's memory.




