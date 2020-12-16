Staton, Carolyn Welborn

STATON (WELBORN), Carolyn Ayers



Carolyn Ayers Welborn Staton passed away on Monday, December 7th, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her beloved son, Christopher Scott Stephens and his wife, Chelsea Grunau Stephens of Cumming, GA; her sisters, Peggy Marie Williams of Charlotte, NC and Margaret Welborn Espy of Atlanta, GA and brother, Oscar Howard Welborn, Jr. of Burlington, NC. She enjoyed being part of a large family with many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ted L. Staton. She was the daughter of Oscar Howard Welborn, Sr. and Hugh Margaret Freeland Welborn, both deceased.



Carolyn graduated from Queens College, Charlotte NC and received a Master of Social Work Degree from The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She spent most of her career as a Clinical Social Worker at the Atlanta VA Medical Center serving veterans and their families.



For many years Carolyn loved to travel locally and internationally. She loved nature and learning about different cultures throughout the world. Carolyn was blessed with many beautiful friendships. She loved her friends and the many hobbies, interests and adventures they shared. One of Carolyn's passions was bridge. She enjoyed her in-person and online bridge games so much.



Carolyn was very spiritual, her faith was strong, and central to the way she lived her life. She blessed all those around her with kindness and love.



A memorial service will be held virtually at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Open Hand Atlanta, openhandatlanta.org, or to the charity of your choice.



