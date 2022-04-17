SPARKS, Sandra



Sandra Jeannine Sparks, 60, lost her courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on April 7, 2022. Sandy was born to William and Betty Sparks on September 8, 1961. Sandy was a beautiful, kind soul who lit up a room with her warmth and smile. Loving and generous, Sandy made a difference in the lives of all those who knew her.



Sandy graduated from Georgia Southern where she discovered a passion for interior design. In her four decade career in home furnishings, she worked her way through the ranks to become a Furniture Buyer. Always imaginative and creative, Sandy designed furniture and jewelry.



Sandy loved her Roswell community and volunteered her time. Through the years, Sandy led a Girl Scout troop, served as a Stephen's Minister and participated in many community improvement projects including the redesign of the Roswell Firehouse Museum. An active member of Roswell Presbyterian Church, Sandy enjoyed the fellowship of her women's Circle and had taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.



While Sandy had traveled extensively throughout the US, Europe, Asia and South America, her favorite place to be was at home hosting friends and family. Sandy spent time each day working in her beautiful garden and Sunflowers were her favorite.



Sandy was loved by many and is greatly missed. Her family and friends are truly heartbroken. Sandy was preceded in death by her father William Sparks. She is survived by her mother Betty Sparks of Atlanta; sister Jennifer & Chris Wolcott of Marietta; and brother Steve, Julia, James & Emily Sparks of Sandy Springs.



Sandy's Celebration of Life service will be on April 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075.

