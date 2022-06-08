SOLMS, John Sherwood



John Sherwood Solms, 65, died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Atlanta on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born in Mexico City on August 1, 1956, the youngest child of the late Peg and Bill Solms. John graduated from Wake Forest University in 1978, and he obtained his MBA from Georgia State in 1980.



John's heart was always for his wife, Cam, whom he married in the spring of 1983. He adored her, and they made 39 years of marriage seem easy.



He was the best among men. To know him was to love him, and he never met a stranger. He was ever youthful, and his winsome demeanor put others at ease. He was welcoming, gracious, and kind. His compassionate nature and giving spirit are unmatched.



John was a man of many interests. He loved tending flowers; his hydrangeas, gardenias, and hostas make his backyard delightful, and his orchids and violets warm the home in his absence. John was a natural athlete and particularly talented in golf and tennis. He loved coaching his children and their friends, often lingering on the course until sunset or on the court late into the night. He most enjoyed spending time with loved ones. John was a faithful Christian and a member of The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta. In recent years he had read through the entire Bible several times. He was a patient listener and led by example. We are undone by his sudden passing, yet we do not doubt that he is at peace in the arms of Christ.



John is survived by his beloved wife, Camille Ellis Solms. He leaves behind three children: Katharine Solms Bryan (Beau) of Columbia, SC; John Sherwood Solms, Jr. of Waco, TX; and Stephen Nicholas Solms (Grace) of Charlottesville, VA. He was Granddaddy to his five grandsons: William Collier Bryan, Nathan Solms Bryan, Thomas Vail Bryan, Andrew Taylor Bryan, and John Sherwood Solms, III. He is also survived by his siblings: Bill Solms (Marianne), Nell Wright (Jim), and Harriet Mathews (Mark), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11 A.M. at The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30327. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elite Women of Excellence, www.ewoe.org, and Leading the Way, www.ltw.org.



