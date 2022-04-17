SMITH, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Smith was fine until she died on April 11, 2022. Donna graduated from the University of Georgia and worked in the advertising industry for 41 years with the last 33 years at a firm currently called 22Squared. She is survived by her mother, Gail Smith, and her sisters Sheryl Jackson, Elaine Karol, Cathy Fincher, Betsy Smith, and Tammy Stubbs and their families. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 19 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home located at 180 Church Street in Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (acfb.org) or Must Ministries (mustministries.org) in her honor. Donna and her dry sense of humor will be greatly missed.

