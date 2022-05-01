SHANAHAN, Tilden M. "Bubba"



T.M. "Bubba" Shanahan, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bubba was born in 1933 in Greenville, MS. After graduating from high school, he worked summers to fund his undergraduate studies at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where he was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He also attended classes. Bubba opted for Air Force ROTC, and upon graduation was assigned to USAF pilot training class 56M. After training in Piper Cubs, T-6s and B-25s, he was assigned to Mather Air Force Base in California where he flew T-29s. During this time in California, Bubba met Barbara Brower on a blind date, and the two married in 1957 after a short courtship.



Following his time in the Air Force, Bubba did a short stint as a salesman, but flying held a stronger allure. He hired on, briefly, with Frontier Airlines as a DC-3 co-pilot. A furlough brought him to Atlanta, Georgia where he began a career at Southern Airways. Bubba stayed in Atlanta the rest of his life. At Southern (later known Republic Airlines), he flew as co-pilot and captain. He also held management positions from Assistant Chief Pilot-Atlanta to Vice-President of Flight Operations. After his time at Southern, he joined Atlantic Southeast Airlines as Vice- President of Flight Operations. Parallel to his airline career, Bubba spent 20+ years in the Air Force Reserves with several calls to active duty. For those who know airplanes, his time aloft included the DC-3, Martin 404, DC- 9, HU-16 "Albatross", C-123, and C-124, affectionately known as "Old Shaky" (the plane, not Bubba).



Along the way, Bubba and Barbara had four children, six dogs, a few heartaches, and countless adventures. Bubba faced all the joys and challenges of life with love and kindness, always caring for those around him. He celebrated the successes and tolerated the antics of his children and six grandchildren, loved them unconditionally, and supported them wholeheartedly. He and Barbara would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this fall.



Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite Shanahan Stubblefield and Dan Shanahan; daughter, Mary Catherine "Katy"; and brother, Dennis Paul "Denny" Shanahan. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Mark (Sue), Susan, David (Alicia); and grandchildren, Sara, Elizabeth, Eileen, Kelly, Rachael, and Daniel. In their journey through Alzheimer's, Bubba and Barbara have been blessed with the love and support of many, especially their niece Pat Brower and caregiver Ellyn Kowal.



Services are planned for May 20th, 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA with a gathering after the mass.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Bubba's honor to the Bashor Homeless Mens Shelter, where Bubba volunteered for many years. (https://centralnightshelter.org/donate)



