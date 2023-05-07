SCOTT, Linda



Linda Kay (Kaplan) Scott, 76 of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on May 3, 2023 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her beloved family members. Linda would best be described by everyone close to her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Linda was a loyal friend who had many lifetime friendships with people from all walks of life. Linda put up a courageous fight as she battled against both Leukemia and Esophageal Cancer for over a five-year period of time.



Linda was born on April 5, 1947. Linda's parents, David and Phyllis Kaplan who were life time residents of Chicago, Illinois. Linda graduated from Niles East High School in 1965. After high school Linda continued her studies at Scottsbluff College located in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.



While attending Scottsbluff College as a student Linda met Nicholas Scott whom she ended up marrying one year later. The union ended up lasting fifty-eight joyful years and producing four children. The couple's children are Anthony Noel Scott, David Andrew Scott, Jill Elizabeth Scott, and Jennifer Ann Scott.



Linda was a very well-rounded individual who had a passion and zest for Life. Throughout her life she worked extensively with children in many different ways. Linda was a teacher for Head Start in Chicago, Illinois. Linda recognized the importance of the arts in education. Linda stepped in and helped develop an art program at Sarah Rawson Smith Elementary School in Atlanta, GA after the funding had been cut. Linda had the honor of doing this alongside her life- long friends Louise Meyers and Harriet Nash. Linda was also responsible for leading and developing a Girl Scout/ Brownie troop. Linda had a knack for buying and selling stocks in the stock market. She became a very successful investor in the stock market. This gift was taught to her by her grandmother, Jesse Goodwin who was an avid investor. During her lifetime Linda was also an accomplished athlete who participated in the ALTA tennis city finals in both singles and doubles. In her younger years Linda also enjoyed taking aerobics classes and being a runner.



Linda was predeceased in death by her parents, Phyllis and David Kaplan of Chicago, Illinois. She had one sibling younger brother, Richard Kaplan of Chicago, Illinois. Richard was a devoted and loving brother to his sister, Linda. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Ronald Scott of Atlanta, GA. Their four children which include: Anthony Noel Scott of Marietta, GA, David Andrew Scott and wife, Amy (Yeargin) Scott of Lawrenceville, GA, Jill Elizabeth Scott of Tucker, GA, and Jennifer Ann Scott of Dunwoody, GA. The grandchildren are Katherine Elizabeth Scott and Phillip Robert Scott of Lawrenceville, GA.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12 from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in loving Memory of Linda Scott to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



