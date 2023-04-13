ROPER, Eugene



August 6, 1936 - April 10, 2023



Eugene Talmadge Roper, age 86, of Atlanta, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. Eugene (Gene or Tal) was born in Cumming, GA and was the son of the late A.B. and Pearl Roper. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Chadwick Roper; great-grandson, Noah Clifton Efird; 3 brothers, A. B. (Sue) Roper, Jr., Mack Roper, Jack Roper; 2 sisters, Annie Mae (Rev. J.T.) Hollingsworth, Joyce (Troy) Frix. He is survived by daughters, Kathy Roper Efird and Diana Roper Shaw; sons-in-law, whom he loved as sons, Dr. Steven N. Efird and Kevin D. Shaw; grandsons, Michael B. Efird, Graham P. Shaw (Natalie), Matthew W. Efird (Hannah); granddaughters, Jennifer R. Shaw and Heather Shaw Dunnavan (Dane); great-grandchildren, Walker Gene Efird, Abel B. Efird, Brooke E. Shaw and Warren M. Efird; his sister, Jean Roper Hood, in-laws, Brenda Roper, Bea Roper, Preston and Betty Martin, and Betty Sue Chadwick; and many nieces and nephews.



He will be remembered for his infectious smile, the sparkle in his eyes, his generous heart and kind spirit. No one who knew him will forget his joyful laugh. He was a follower of Jesus. He was a long time faithful member of Lilburn First Baptist where he served as a deacon, preschool Sunday School teacher, and Youth group trip chaperone, and then later was a member at Mt. Zion Baptist. He was a devoted, committed and sacrificial husband to Virginia for 63 years. He was his daughters' hero in his care for Virginia over the years, especially in her last years. He was a loving, fun and playful father to his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being an active participant in their lives. He would spend time playing and hanging out with them, attend sporting events, birthday parties, school functions, or anything they were interested in and he never ever failed to have their favorite sweet treats on hand.



In his professional career, he began as an accountant at Gold Kist and would later serve as Treasurer of Case Hoyt Printing Company and CFO of Stein Printing Company in Atlanta. In his later professional life, he owned his own tax and accounting practice.



He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and neighbors for his great love and kindness and the faithful man he was. There will be a visitation Tuesday, April 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Ingram's Funeral Home in Cumming, GA and Wednesday, April 19 at 11-11:30 at Lilburn First Baptist in Lilburn, GA. His Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 19 at 11:30 at Lilburn First Baptist in Lilburn, GA. His Burial will be Wednesday, April 19 at 2:30 at Sawnee View Gardens, in Cumming, GA.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



