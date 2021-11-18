ROGERS, Stanton



Stanton "Stan" Rogers, 92 years old of Tucker, Georgia passed away on November 14, 2021. Stanton is survived by his loving wife Bobbie of 67 years. He is also survived by his sister, Nena Walraven, of Rome, GA. Stanton leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind Richard (Gloria) Rogers of Resaca, Georgia; Hollis (Jenny) Bagley of Huntsville, Alabama; Burt Bagley of Pell City, Alabama; Kay Owens of Thomasville, Georgia; Laura Ali-Talha of Fayetteville, Georgia; Bryan (April) Walraven of Rome, Georgia; and Lynn Rogers. Stanton also leaves behind his dear friend, Joe Nix, of "The Villages" in Florida.



Stanton was born on June 21, 1929 in Calhoun, Georgia to the late Mattie Rogers (Holcomb) and Willie Rogers. Following Stanton's graduation from Calhoun High School in 1946, he had moved to Chicago where he enrolled in a trade school working towards a certificate in Electrical Studies. Upon completing school and returning home, he went to work at Lockheed- Georgia doing work on airplanes. He eventually made a transition within the company to an office role.



Stanton was a loving husband and uncle; loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews.



A funeral honoring Stanton's life will take place on Sunday November 21, 2021 at A. S. Turner & Sons at 2:30. The family will receive friends for 2 hours prior at the funeral home. A burial is scheduled to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

