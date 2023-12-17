RODDEN, Roger



Roger Boyd Rodden, 73, of Roswell GA, passed peacefully at his home on November 29, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.



Surviving family includes his wife Nadine; two daughters, Alison Rodden with spouse, Yohan Ferdinando, and Erin "Lola" Rodden; two grandchildren, Bodhi and Luca George; and, siblings, Tom Rodden, Jr. with Mary Donna Rodden, Randy Rodden with Dolores Wood Rodden, Army serviceman Doug Rodden with Valerie Rodden, and Susan Yezbick with Dr. James Yezbick.



Funeral services and interment will be held on January 16 at the Honey Creek Woodlands Preserve in Conyers, GA, followed by a celebration of life at Brookfield Country Club in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope for the Warriors: https://tinyurl.com/roger-rodden-donation



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