ROBINSON, Georgia



Georgia Lee Robinson, age 77, passed away on April 2, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 14, 2023 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment, Potter House of Almond Road, 1120 Crowell Road N., Covington, GA 30014. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel. (404) 241-5656.

