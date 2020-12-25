ROBINSON, Betty Louise



Mrs. Betty Louise Robinson, age 80, of Duluth, GA passed December 19, 2020. She was born on August 1,1940 to the late Emmitt Robinson and Minnie Mae Trammell. She is survived by daughter Phyllis Robinson, and son Ronald Robinson. Grandchildren, Tyrel, Brittany, Rumeal and Deron. Funeral Service Monday, December 28, 2020 at 12:00Noon at Flat Rock Community Church, 4542 Evans Mill Road Stonecrest, GA 30028. Reverend Charles Bennafield Officiating. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.



