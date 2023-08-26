Rivers, Jim

RIVERS, Jim

Jim Rivers, age 87, of Monroe, passed away on August 22, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1936.

Surviving are wife, Mary Ann Rivers; daughters and son-in-law, Linda Rivers Lindsey, Angie Rivers Epstein (Doug); grandchildren, Joshua Lindsey (Julie), Ben Epstein, Anna Epstein.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at The First Presbyterian Church of Monroe with Dr. Richard Jones officiating. Interment will follow later that afternoon at 2:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., was in charge of arrangements.

