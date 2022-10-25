REHKOPF, Elizabeth Jeanette



On October 19, 2022, Elizabeth Jeanette Rehkopf passed peacefully in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was 98 years old.



Jeanette is survived by her grandchildren, Cassie Brandt, Hal Clark, Jr., and Kaylee Furr; and her sister, Micki Horton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, J.P. Clark; her two children, Bill Clark and Hal Clark; her second husband, Chris Rehkopf; and 5 additional siblings.



Jeanette was born on March 24, 1924 and was a Registered Nurse after college.



No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.



