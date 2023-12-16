Obituaries

Raynor, Arthur

File photo
File photo
Updated Dec 17, 2023

RAYNOR, Arthur Ernest

Mr. Arthur Ernest Raynor, age 69, of Fairburn, GA, formerly of Bermuda, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Raynor and Cora Washington; aunt, Barbara Burgess; and uncle, Wendell Burgess. He is survived by his wife, Elena Raynor of Fairburn, GA; daughter, Alisha Raynor of Lithonia, GA; brothers, Wayne Washington, Wade Washington, Rodney Washington, Randy Burgess; aunt, Virginia Outerbridge; mother-in-law, Patricia Wade; sister-in-law, Sonja Miller; brother-in-law, David Miller; god-daughter, Tracey Rayner; cousins, Eunice Wilson, Onslow Burgess, Gina Outerbridge, Lisa Hunt, Keith Outerbridge, Raymond "Bootsie" Outerbridge; niece, Dyann Simons; nephews, Dwayne Smith, Rodtre Brown; great-niece, Tiana Smith; "aunt", Eunice Harrison; and special friend, Larry Stevens. Also, the Bermuda Fire Service Family, Fayette Seventh-day Adventist Church Family and Fairburn Fountain of Life Church Family.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Fayette Seventh-day Adventist Church, 814 New Hope Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30214, with Pastor Christopher Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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