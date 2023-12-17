PRINCE, Fay Wright



Fay Wright Prince of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 22, 2023 at Lenbrook.



She was born at home in Columbus, Georgia and her family moved to Atlanta when she was three years old. While attending Sacred Heart High School for Girls, Fay converted to the Catholic faith.



Through high school and her early 20s, she was a ballet dancer with Lottie Hentschel and performed in light operas. While teaching ballroom dance at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, she met David Prince, a Georgia Tech engineering student and naval officer. It was love at first sight! After he returned from a year of active duty in post-war Pearl Harbor, they married in June 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atlanta. Fay and David had a sublime romance for nearly 70 years until he passed away in 2015.



Fay possessed a thoughtful and generous spirit. She was at her best in creating beautiful surroundings at home, volunteering for school activities and making holidays and birthdays special for her family. A tradition for many years was gathering to decorate the Christmas tree catered with sandwiches from Cloudt's or Henri's.



She was a longtime volunteer at Our Lady of the Assumption and Marist Schools, the Northside Hospital Auxiliary and served on its board, and the Swan Coach House. She enjoyed a special friendship with the Sisters of Mercy for 60 years. Fay and David organized the first annual fundraising bazaar at Marist School, where their sons attended 1963-1973.



Fay loved reading, tradition and Southern history. She enjoyed needlework and crocheted beautiful afghans that she shared with family and friends, and donated to Northside Hospital. She loved hosting a Christmas tea by the fireplace at the Ritz Carlton for family and dear friends for many years.



In 1990, Fay was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She displayed grace and dignity to all she met. She was courageous and resolute to the end that MS would not define her.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, David; her parents, Gladys and Thomas Wright; and her brother, William Wright of California. She treasured a lifelong friendship with Caroline Edens.



She is survived by her children, Steve (Dolly), Nick (Joni), Tim (Robin) and Rebecca Lockett (David); and grandchildren, Katie Lorey (Matt), Michael Allen, Andrew Prince (Andreina), Jonah Prince, Lilly Prince, Gingee Prince (Beckett), Nicholas Perry (Kathleen); great-grandchildren, Addison, Brenna, Emily, Sean, Lucas, and Nicholas.



The family is very grateful to the many compassionate caregivers in Healthcare at Lenbrook for their daily acts of kindness over the past 10 years. We appreciate Michelle Ogbevire, her companion during her final months. Our gratitude to her physician, Dr. William Stuart, for his compassion and patience from the time of her MS diagnosis to her death.



Her life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, followed by a reception in Kenny Hall and burial at Arlington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30315-1124 or Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319-1899.





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