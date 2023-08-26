POUNDS, Claud A.



Claud A. Pounds, age 97, transitioned to be with Christ on Monday, August 21, 2023. A native of Decatur, Claud was born on December 3, 1925 to Zelma Floyd and Claud Bartow Pounds. Claud called Decatur his home for all 97 years.



Claud attended Glennwood Elementary School and Decatur Boys High. At Decatur High, Claud was an officer in the ROTC. As a scholastic athlete in both football and track, Claud graduated in 1943.



In September of '43, Claud attended Emory at Oxford. After completing one year of college, Claud was drafted into the Army. During World War II, Claud served in the 24th Infantry Division of the military. He went ashore on Mindanao in the Southern Philippines and served as a combat medic until the war ended in 1945. After WWII, Claud attended Georgia State and graduated with a degree in Business.



On January 9, 1947, Claud married Mary Eloise Cheek. In Claud's early years of marriage, he taught at Hiram High School for two years and served as the Baseball, Basketball and Track Coach. During the years of 1950 and 1955, Claud taught sixth grade at Brookhaven Elementary School. After teaching, Claud bought an interest in Cheek's Grocery store and service station. Claud along with Don Nash, his brother-in-law, operated the store from 1955 until the store closed in 1961.



In 1961, Claud began his career as a Residential Home Builder and Land Developer. For over 50 years, Claud built homes in DeKalb County and later developed subdivisions in Gwinnett County.



Claud was a lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia. He took an active role as a leader and or member of a variety of ministries within the church. Claud's years of dedication to Oak Grove Church greatly contributed to the tremendous growth of all the incredible ministries the church offers the Oak Grove Community.



Most of all, Claud loved Christ, his precious family, his dear friends and even strangers. Spending time with those he loved and cared about brought him the most joy! Always so upbeat and fun, Claud told the best jokes, danced the silliest jigs and always offered words of wisdom and encouragement. He made a huge positive impact on so many lives and God's Kingdom! To his family and friends, Claud A. Pounds was one of our greatest blessings.



Claud is survived by his son, Gus Pounds; fiancé, Amy Crawford; his daughter, Jan King; his son-in-law, Charles King; his grandchildren, Jessica and Tye Colclough, Brooke and Seth Freeman, Kevin and Caitlin King, Traci and Matt Kennerknecht, Alexis and Kevin Stafford; great-grandchildren, Landon and Savannah Colclough, Sean, Jack and Lincoln Freeman, Charlotte, Cameron, Lucy and George King, Claud Kennerknecht; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at AS Turners Funeral Home and Crematory on, August 27, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Service the following day at Oak Grove UMC at 2:00 PM. With an interment that follows at Oak Grove UMC Cemetery.





