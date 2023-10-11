Obituaries

Phillips, Cheyenne

Oct 11, 2023

PHILLIPS, Cheyenne

Age 42, of Lithonia, GA, passed October 5, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

