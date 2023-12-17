Obituaries

Perkins, Anne

File photo
File photo
Dec 17, 2023

PERKINS, Anne Louise

Anne Louise Perkins, age 87, of Decatur, GA, passed on December 13, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 9 AM, Saturday, December 23, 2023, at our South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Final resting place Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Jospeh E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 12 PM-8 PM, also at our South Dekalb Chapel. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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