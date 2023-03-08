PATTILLO, Hooper



Gordon



Hooper Gordon Pattillo, age 96, known worldwide as H.G., Pat, or Papa Pat, leaves a legacy of principled leadership. His ability to embrace the day's needs, plan for the future, and inspire assistance in the execution of his vision ensures that many efforts begun under his guidance will endure after his death.



Born into humble beginnings in 1926 in Klondike, Georgia, H.G. Pattillo learned that hard work, dedication, and creativity, when supported by opportunity, can lift one far beyond one's circumstances. That insight influenced his co-founding of Leadership Georgia in 1972 with JW Fanning and his service to numerous educational institutions, including the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents (1965-1970); Berry College (Chairman 1970-2000; Trustee, 1970-2000); and Agnes Scott College (Trustee). That understanding led to the establishment of foundations supporting educational programs worldwide through H.G.'s efforts and those of his children.



The child of a Depression-era tenant farmer in south Dekalb County, H.G. developed the discipline and work ethic essential to survival during those difficult times. As an adolescent, his family accompanied his father, H.A. Pattillo, to various towns where construction jobs provided more abundant employment opportunities. Upon graduation from Athens High School at 15, H.G. worked alongside his father at Farnell Blair's Construction Company, reaping the wartime opportunities presented by the absence of 10 million men. During and at the end of WWII, he served briefly with the Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force. With the help of the G.I Bill, H.G. attended Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a Tau Beta Phi, graduating with a B.S. in Architecture in 1949.



For the next three years, H.G. worked with the construction company Henry C. Beck, days at industrial projects across the country. While in Jackson, Mississippi, he met Elizabeth McClure, whom he married in 1950. Strong and principled like her husband, Betty is credited for quietly providing the support Pat needed for his endeavors.



Pattillo Construction Company was founded in 1952 by H.G.'s father and brother, Dan. The company soon became a leader in construction, industrial development, and leasing, building scores of schools and churches and hundreds of warehouse and manufacturing facilities, often on a speculative basis. Within 11 years, the company broke ground on the most significant industrial tract in Metro Atlanta. The Stone Mountain Industrial District became a planned development of 200 plants with utilities, rail spurs, and other essentials included; this helped to provide a tremendous boost to DeKalb County and other Georgia economies.



The business acumen acquired from those experiences led to H.G.'s service on the Board of Directors of noteworthy corporations, including Cutler-Hammer, Inc. (1973-1979); Eaton Corporation (1979-1995); Georgia Power Company (1972-1995); John H. Harland Company (1980-1998); Protective Life Insurance (1970-1998); Riegel Textile Corporation (1981-1986);



The Southern Company (1972-1995) Simpson Paper Company (1985-1998); and J. M. Tull Industries Inc., (1986-1997).



Recognized for his insight and integrity, H.G. also assumed influential posts in the financial industry, serving as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (1974-1997), as well as Board of Director for C&S Bank, Emory; 1st National Bank, Atlanta, and Trust Company, later serving on that bank's Advisory Board when it became SunTrust Banks, Inc.



His service with civic organizations included being President Georgia Chamber of Commerce (1971); on the Board of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, President Decatur Rotary Club (1963); and President of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.



When H.G. retired as the Chairman of Pattillo Construction in 1986, his attention turned to Guanacaste, Costa Rica, a beautiful region on the country's northwest Pacific Coast. In 1996, Hacienda Pinilla, a beach resort community, broke ground. A testament to H.G.'s expansive vision, the development's impact went far beyond restoring former ranch property for wildlife, installing state-of-the-art infrastructure, building a world-class golf course flanked by first-class vacation homes and hotels, and then persuading Delta Air Lines to service the area with direct flights from Atlanta to Liberia-all for supporting the local economy. Mindful of Guanacaste's broader needs, H.G. also nurtured the region's school system with capital projects and educational resources, facilitated the development of Habitat for Humanity homes, saw to the distribution of needed medical supplies, and provided an opportunity for high school graduates to attend Georgia colleges. He then established two foundations to ensure his good work in Guanacaste would endure.



Two of H.G.'s great loves were walking the job sites with the superintendents and riding horses-fast and hard, which is how he moved through life. During his stays at Hacienda Pinilla, friends and family often had the opportunity to ride along. Though H.G. didn't take up riding until his mid-50s and continued to ride well into his 80s, young and old alike admit to "being left in the dust."



Family, friends, and colleagues-even casual acquaintances will miss his attention to their interests. Despite the pressing demands of work, H.G. regularly forwarded books and articles he thought others would find helpful, often with a short personal note. An honest appraisal would be given when needed; a sincere word of praise or encouragement was his habit. Beyond his integrity, skill, and vision, H.G. may be remembered most for his ability to inspire the best in others by giving his best.



H.G. Pattillo was preceded in death by his parents H.A. and Floree Pattillo; wife, Elizabeth (Betty) McClure; brother, Daniel B. Pattillo; and eldest daughter, Beth Parker. He is survived by his children, Wylci Fables, Bob Pattillo, and Lynn Pattillo Cohen; grandchildren, Bree Pattillo-Abel, Kathlyn Pattillo, Gus Pattillo, Alexandra Pattillo, Azeo Fables, Ioven Fables, Emily Cohen, Jack Cohen; great-grandchildren, Copeland Abel, Zadie Abel, and Rome Fables. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Decatur Presbyterian Church (www.dpchurch.org) or to Guanacaste Ventures US., Inc (PO Box 1047 Decatur, GA 30031) in his memory. He started Guanacaste Ventures US., Inc. to support college education for Costa Rician Students; currently, 68 students have benefitted. Details on service arrangements will be posted shortly.



A Memorial Service will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur Georgia at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow after at the church. Pat wore suits but always kept his work boots in his trunk. Boots and dress shoes welcome.



