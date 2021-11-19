Park, Lisa

PARK (TRANSIKUS), Lisa



Lisa Transiskus Park, 51, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Marietta, GA, of breast cancer. She was a devoted daughter, sister, partner and mother. She leaves behind her pride and joy, Lillian Gael, age 10, and her partner of 26 years, Karen. Lisa, who spent her formative years in Spartanburg, SC, relished the fact that while many assumed she was born in South Carolina, she actually was born in Buffalo, NY. At Spartanburg's Dorman High School, Lisa was a standout softball and basketball player, making countless clutch hits and baskets. She went on to play basketball for Spartanburg Methodist College where she graduated with an Associates Degree. She then attended the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with a BA in English. She was a huge North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan. After college, Lisa pursued a career in journalism and worked for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal Sports Department as a writer and editor, the Ann Arbor News (Mich.) as a copy editor, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where she worked for 10 years as a reporter, copy editor and Graphics Department Manager. After leaving the AJC, Lisa worked as an account executive for GA Communications, Inc. During the past 10 years, Lisa was proud to work for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in a variety of capacities, most recently as a Business Operations Coordinator. Lisa accomplished much and touched many lives with her volunteer outreach, but she was by far most proud of being one of Lil Park's Moms. Lil says: "Mama taught me how to be organized, how to fix your problems but also ask others for help and how to let others shine. Most of all, she taught me how to be kind." Whether on the softball diamond, the basketball court, at work or with friends, Lisa was known for her steady as she goes approach to life, her kindness and generosity toward others and her ability to keep her friends and family on track. Lisa is also survived by: her mother, Linda Nichols (Spartanburg, SC), father Paul Transiskus (Shelby, NC), sisters Kim Taylor (Tom, Inman, SC) and Brittany Tate (Daniel, Warner Robins), brother Bobby (Christine, Spartanburg), grandmother-in-law Dot Park (Chapin, SC), father-in-law George Park (Columbia), brother-in-law Matt Park (Wren, Cumming) and many nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. While Lisa's death leaves an enormous void in our hearts and in this world, she would want us to be kind to one another, stay positive and look after her girl. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 1 PM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe to help pay for medical and funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/f91ab756.

