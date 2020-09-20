PAPAGEORGE, John T. John T. Papageorge passed away peacefully at his home, Clairmont Place, in Decatur, GA on September 5, 2020, one week shy of his 103rd birthday. John was the last surviving sibling in the remarkable Papageorge family of Atlanta, GA. John was born in Newark, NJ on September 12, 1917, the son of Greek Orthodox Reverend Thomas and Mary (Maria Hatzidemitriou) Papageorge. At the time of John's birth his father was a priest at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newark, NJ. The family moved to Augusta, GA in 1919, and later to Atlanta in 1923. John was a proud graduate of Atlanta's Boys High School class of 1935 and actively participated in class reunions as one of its oldest graduates. He was on the Boys High track and tennis teams. John originally trained as a radio announcer and went on to have a long and successful career as a Federal government employee. John worked in Washington, DC and with the Department of the Army at Fort McPherson, GA. He lived on Ridgecrest Road in Atlanta for many years prior to moving Clairmont Place in 2010. John was an accomplished ballroom dancer; He loved participating in Clairmont Places' annual Mardi Gras party. He enjoyed attending Atlanta Symphony concerts and dinners with his friends at Clairmont Place. He was a supporter of the Annunciation Day School and contributed to their important accreditation and expansion efforts. John was the last of seven Papageorge siblings. He was predeceased by George T. Papageorge, Dr. Evangeline T. Papageorge, Euripides T. Papageorge, Demetrius T. Papageorge, Antigone Papageorge Woodward and Calomira Papageorge Canaris, all of Atlanta. John is survived by seven nephews and nieces: Evangeline Papageorge (Roland) Wilbanks of Greer, SC, Thomas E. (Andrea) Papageorge of Sandy Springs, GA, Maria Artemis (Donald Lewis) of Colbert, GA, George (Diana) Woodward of Philadelphia, PA, Constance Papageorge (Ned) Wheeler of Hurricane, UT, Basil Kyriakou of New York, NY and Lainey Papageorge (David Hudson) of Ithaca. NY. A graveside ceremony is scheduled for 11AM Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox section of Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions may be made to the Annunciation Day School, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, please visit asturner.com to leave condolences.

